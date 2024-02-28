Cheshire Police hail operation to boost safety of women and girls

Three Cheshire Police “Safety Buses” often seen in Nantwich town centre on busy nights, have helped more than 6,600 people in the last 18 months.

The buses are part of the force’s Safer Streets initiative aimed at improving safety for women and girls.

It includes several other initiatives as well as the buses, such as talks in schools and colleges, vouchers for the Hollie Guard app, and training for businesses.

The buses have been offering a “safe space” in town and city centres.

They have workers who offer medical assistance and support for women struggling to get home. Police say figures show they have supported more than 6,640 people in past 18 months.

The buses have also visited schools and colleges to reinforce positive behaviours on a night out and have been giving young people the tools to help keep themselves safe.

The operation also involves sexual violence training and consultancy experts Lime Culture and Purple Leaf.

They have offered sessions to schools, colleges, people who work in the night-time economy and who work in the hair and beauty industry.

The aim is to build a community of citizens who can identify sexual harassment and violence and know how to intervene safely and effectively.

More than 110 schools have now received training across Cheshire, and more than 400 teachers.

Also, employees at more than 220 business across the county have been trained to recognise and respond to potential safety concerns for clients and customers.

Cheshire Police also worked with the Hollie Gazzard Trust to give out more than 1,360 vouchers to the enhanced Hollie Guard app for vulnerable women and girls across the county.

The app turns their phones into an advanced personal safety device and giving them extra protection.

More than 200 venues – such as libraries, leisure centres and train stations – across Cheshire have been certified as safe space champions.

Supt Claire Jesson, Safer Streets lead, said: “The success of the Safer Streets initiative is a result of the culmination of many months of hard work by police and key partners, who have remained committed to tackling violence against women and girls.

“I am really proud of the hard-work the Constabulary has put in to tackle domestic abuse, sexual harassment, and violence and I want to reassure women and girls across Cheshire that our efforts to keep you safe will continue.”

Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “Through our violence against women and girls campaign we have shifted the focus to perpetrators and have set the standards that sexual harassment, misogyny and violence against women and girls is not accepted anywhere in Cheshire – and is a commitment that has been demonstrated throughout our Safer Streets initiative over the last 18-months.”