Hundreds enjoy annual Nantwich model show

March 1, 2024
Visitor Andrew Feltham views a Clubs scale-models (1)

Hundreds of people enjoyed the annual ‘Universal Model Show’ at Malbank School & Sixth Form College in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

This family-friendly show was organised by the South Cheshire Military Modelling Club.

It featured more than 100 exhibitor stands including scale-model Army, Navy and Air Force club displays; scale-model railway club displays; scale-model car & motorbike displays; remote-control truck and tank demonstrations; military weaponry displays; a scale-model competition with 12 different classes; war games demonstrations; a LEGO display; wartime dioramas; movie and science fiction figure displays; and trade stalls. Hot breakfasts and lunches were also available.

UK Garrison Star Wars characters patrol the event (1)
UK Garrison Star Wars characters

Star Wars fans were treated to an appearance by the UK Garrison costume group  which included participants dressed as Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Clone Troopers, and a Jawa.

There was also an outdoor display of over a dozen classic European and American vehicles owned by members of the ‘Weekend runaways meet’.

The event was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors.

Steve Morris, event organiser, said: “We are extremely thankful to all who have supported and attended this year’s Universal Model Show.

“This year’s event was held in support of Mid Cheshire Hospitals charity. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

Next year’s ‘Universal Model Show’ event is scheduled for Sunday February 23 2025.

South Cheshire Military Modelling Club meet every other Wednesday evening (8-10:30pm) at The Horse Shoe community pub on North Street in Crewe.

New members are always welcome, whatever your age, interests, or skill level.

For further information visit: https://www.scmmc.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/militarymodelclub/

Display by Crewe & District Model Boat Club (1)
Display by Crewe & District Model Boat Club
F1 & Motorsport SIG scale-model car display (1)
F1 & Motorsport SIG scale-model car display
Scale-model competition entry awaits to be judged (2) (1)
Scale-model competition entry awaits to be judged
Visitors enjoy the exhibitor stands in the Sports Hall (1)
Visitors enjoy the exhibitor stands in the Sports Hall
