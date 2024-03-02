94% of Cheshire East parents receive first choice secondary school

Education bosses say 94% of parents in Cheshire East received their first preference secondary school on national secondary school offer day.

More than 4,900 applications were received from parents and carers whose children will be moving up to secondary school in Cheshire East in September 2024.

And figures also show around 98% received an offer from their three preferences.

Last year, across England, 94.4% of applicants for a secondary school place received an offer from one of their top three choices, while 83.3% were offered their first-choice secondary school.

Cheshire East Council parents and carers who received their offer yesterday (March 1) have a number of options:

– Accept the school place – deadline is March 15

– If their child has not been offered a place at a preferred school, they can ask to go on one or more waiting lists. Parents are encouraged to do this by March 15

– Parents unhappy with the offer they have received can appeal before the deadline of March 29

Parents are advised to accept their child’s offer even if they prefer a different school until they have confirmed alternative plans for their child’s education.

Parents are also advised to apply for home to school travel assistance, if eligible, before the end of April.

Cllr Carol Bulman, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “Moving up to secondary school is a special time for children and their families and our team have been working hard with schools to meet parental preferences.

“We have an ambitious programme of school expansions that aims to meet the increasing demand for places.

“We know that more and more families are choosing to live and work here, with 91 per cent of our secondary schools rated good or outstanding.

“Children who have an education, health and care plan do follow a slightly different timetable.

“I know that significant work has gone into providing additional places in our special schools or specialist provision in mainstream schools, which is great, but I know we have more to do.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure all children have the right education to meet their needs, adapting support as children and young people progress and their requirements change.

“I’d like to wish all pupils the very best for the next academic year, that they enjoy their new schools and take full advantage of all the opportunities to learn and develop.”

For help and advice, parents can visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/schooladmissions, the website of their preferred school, e-mail [email protected] or call 0300 123 5012 (option 1).

(Image for display only from Cheshire East)