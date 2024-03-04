Cheshire East Council offers grant funding for cultural activities

Cheshire East is to offer grant funding to local organisations who can deliver cultural activities.

The funding support is from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cultural activities are defined as arts, heritage, museums, festivals and events, new media and creative and digital industries.

Organisations may apply for 80% of their project’s cost up to a maximum of £10,000.

It is expected the remit of what the grant can be used for will attract a large number of applicants, who need to represent one of the following:

● a voluntary or community organisation

● a town or parish council

● a registered charity or not for profit organisation

Grants may also support sustainability of local cultural organisations, providing that what they deliver takes place in the borough and is for the benefit of Cheshire East residents.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “This is a great opportunity for an incredibly wide range of organisations to deliver really effective projects, which can benefit people already well immersed in the local arts community and those looking to become more engaged. Good luck with your applications!”

The scheme is now open and the deadline to submit applications is midday on Sunday March 24.

Applicants will be informed of the outcome of their grant submissions on Tuesday March 26.

Application forms are available by emailing [email protected]

(pic by Peter Robinson)