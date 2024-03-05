Crewe & Nantwich 1sts thrash Winnington Park 43-6

Crewe & Nantwich 1sts put their Cheshire Vase Cup Final defeat to Birkenhead Park behind them as they thumped local rivals Winnington Park 43-6.

The match started in a blast of hail which made everything wet and heavy, slowing the game down for both teams.

The sides exchanged attacks but solid defensive sets from both sides led to a try-less first half.

Ieuan Paske knocked over two of penalties for Crewe while the Park fly half responded with a penalty, leaving the score at half time 3-6.

Park started brightly and again found themselves in the Crewe 22 winning a penalty, making the score 6-6.

Crewe eventually found some rhythm and after some strong carries from the pack knocking holes in the Park defence, number 8 Rhys Price found himself in space and ran it in beating multiple defenders for a fine individual effort.

Next on the scoresheet was Paske. As Crewe kicked in behind the Park defence, winger Josh McShane got to the ball first before releasing Paske for a try of his own.

Crewe’s substitutions were making dents in the Park defence as strong carries from Robbo, Ben and Harri all makes breaks.

Harri finished off another fine individual effort for his first try for the first team, beating multiple defenders on his way.

The Crewe scrum dominated all day, with credit going to the pack to create a platform for Rhys to dot down from the base and the bonus point try confirmed.

Finally, some unselfish hands by the Crewe backs allowed Rhys to get his hat-trick in the corner.

Paske added a further two penalties and three conversions, leaving the final score at 6-43 to Crewe.

Next, Crewe travel to Douglas away on March 16 before entertaining Waterloo at home on March 23.

On Sunday, the Women’s team played Driffield, taking place at Lymm due the weather conditions.

And a determined display saw Crewe emerge victorious to record their first win of the season by 39-34.