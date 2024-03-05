Drivers warned over flood repair roadworks at Sainsbury’s roundabout

Highways chiefs have closed a busy road in Nantwich to allow United Utilities to repair an ongoing leak.

The “emergency closure” is in Middlewich Road in Nantwich between the Sainsbury’s and A51 roundabouts.

They are warning motorists to avoid the area, and delays on both sides of the closure are expected.

Cheshire East said: “An Emergency road closure will be in place on Middlewich Road in Nantwich between the A51/Sainsburys roundabouts.

“This is to allow United Utilities to do emergency works to repair a water leak.

“Please avoid the area where possible and plan your journey ahead.”

According to Cheshire East’s One Network site, the works are likely to be in place until March 11.

The leak from a burst pipe has been present in that location for several weeks.

And four weeks ago engineers set up a four-way temporary traffic lights which caused hours of chaos for shoppers at Sainsbury’s.