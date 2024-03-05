Big-hearted Shavington fundraiser Alfie Simcox has come up trumps again with another massive donation.

The 11-year-old Shavington Primary School youngster hit the headlines with his obsession with taking photos of trucks.

And his calendars have sparked global interest over the years, raising an incredible £23,000 in total over four years.

And his most recent donation was one of the highest when he handed over a cheque for £7,600 to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Alfie sold his new 2024 calendars in honour of local family friend Jean who wanted to raise money in memory of her 52-year-old daughter Angela.

She lost her fight to pancreatic cancer last year.

Recently, Alfie was awarded the BBC Stoke “Local Fundraising Hero” honour at their annual “Make A Difference” awards.

Alfie’s love of trucks grew during the first Covid pandemic lockdown four years ago.

He soon built a large following on social media and began putting together calendars each year to fundraise for good causes such as motor neurone disease and charities for poorly children.