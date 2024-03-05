South Cheshire paedophile jailed for online sex activity with 9-year-old

A South Cheshire man has been jailed after he admitted engaging in sexual activity with children as young as nine years old.

Andrew Cork (pictured), 53, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after his activities were uncovered by Cheshire Police’s online child abuse investigation team.

Cork, of Verdin Court, Leighton, in Crewe, pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity (no penetration) and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted one count of possession of indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Police were alerted to Cork in May 2022 when officers from Norfolk Police reported that a man had been engaging in sexual communications with a nine-year-old child in Norfolk.

The man had been using a mobile telephone number which placed him in the Crewe area.

The investigation by the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team (OCAIT) in Cheshire soon identified Cork as the suspect.

A warrant was conducted at his home and Cork was arrested. Several electronic devices were also seized, including a laptop and two mobile phones.

During questioning, Cork admitted that he had been engaging in sexually explicit communications with the child in Norfolk, he also told officers that there were indecent images of children on his devices – although he denied being sexually attracted to children.

Cork was then released on bail while further enquiries were undertaken, including analysis of all his electronic devices.

During the analyses officers discovered over 300 indecent images of children and more than 60 sexually explicit videos of children.

Officers also discovered he had also been engaging in sexual communications with an 11-year-old child in Birmingham.

Cork was later charged in relation to all the offences.

After sentencing, Detective Constable Faye Taylor, of OCAIT, said: “Our investigation into Cork’s online activity showed him to be a professional paedophile who used the internet and social media to sexually exploit vulnerable victims.

“He regularly engaged in sexually explicit communications with two vulnerable children and enticed them to engage in sexual acts for his own sexual gratification.

“On top of this, he was also in possession of hundreds of indecent images and videos of young children.

“The sentence handed to him demonstrates the severity of his actions and I hope that it provides some reassurance and closure for the victims, who have shown immense bravery and courage throughout the investigation.”

Cork was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and handed a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

DC Taylor added: “We are committed to pursuing and bringing to justice those who engage in online child sexual exploitation and play a part in the sexual abuse of children, and I hope that the sentence that has been handed to Cork deters others from committing similar offences.”

To report a sexual offence call Cheshire Constabulary on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.