Peacock Railway in Nantwich on track for year ahead

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 6, 2024
Publicity photo - The Peacock Railway (1)

The Peacock Railway in Nantwich has unveiled the weekends it will be open to the public this spring and summer.

The popular attraction, run by members of South Cheshire Model Engineering Society, operates at the rear of the Peacock Inn on Crewe Road, Willaston.

This year it will be running train rides from 12pm for the general public on 7th April, 5th May, 2nd June, 16th June, 7th July, 21st July (special Transport event from 10am), 4th August, 1st September, and 6th October.

Rides take place on their 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

More dates could be added. Donations are welcome for a ride, and cakes and drinks are often on sale.

Members of The Peacock Railway at the recent Universal Model Show (1) (1)

A representative from The Peacock Railway said: “We are looking forward to this year’s public open days.

“We are also building a new Gauge 1 railway as an added attraction.

“Work is in progress and we look forward to its opening later this year.”

Members of the railway were recently at the ‘Universal Model Show’ at Malbank School & Sixth Form College in Nantwich.

They set-up an impressive display featuring several of their miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) locomotives, along with photography displays.

For further information relating to The Peacock Railway please search ‘The Peacock Railway – Nantwich’ on Facebook or click: https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety

(pics by Jonathan White)

People viewing The Peacock Railway stall (1)

