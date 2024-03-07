Cheshire Police chief’s pothole warning amid road collisions

Cheshire motorists have been involved in potentially lethal collisions while trying to avoid potholes, the county’s police boss said today.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer issued the warning as he encouraged more people to report potholes to their local authorities.

He said he had heard from residents who had been involved in collisions because they had tried to avoided potholes.

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Dwyer said today: “It’s concerning to hear that the actions motorists are taking to avoid making contact with bad potholes can actually cause an even greater danger on our roads.

“While potholes aren’t a policing issue on their own, I encourage everyone to report them to their local council so they can gather the intelligence about where they are and come up with a solution to fix them.

“We all have a part to play in making Cheshire’s roads even safer.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a response.

The roads around the borough have deteriorated once more over the winter months.

On the “Fix My Street” website, it shows a huge 210 pothole reports for Nantwich remain “open” (un-fixed) since November 2023.

Many are on the busy major routes around the town including the A530 Middlewich Road, A529 Audlem Road, the A51 and A500, and other main roads.

Each pothole reported on Fix My Street is sent to Cheshire East Council highways department.

The standard response from CEC says:

“Thank you for contacting Cheshire East Highways. We have logged your enquiry and passed it to a member of our team. Our teams are working hard to manage and respond to reports from members of the public.

“We are experiencing a high volume of enquiries and we will be prioritising those issues that present most risk to the travelling public. While we normally aim to provide you with a response within 20 working days, response times for all other reported issues may take longer than usual. Thank you for your patience.”

Residents can report potholes on the local authority websites below:

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester