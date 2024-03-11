5 hours ago
Bunbury Village Day to celebrate “Aqua Fest” theme

in Bunbury / Village News March 11, 2024
BVD 2023 Rose Queen and Attendants

This year’s Bunbury Village Day will take place on Saturday June 8, celebrating the wonders of water with an “Aqua Fest” theme.

The theme was inspired in a year which marks the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Organisers are inviting water-related organisations and companies from charities to water suppliers, entertainers, to take part in the day.

It will also celebrate the vilage’s own Bunbury Water Mill and Bunbury Staircase Locks.

A Village Day spokesperson said: “It’s now time to start planning your water themed costumes.

“We are looking forward to seeing Mermaids, Water Sprites, Sailors, Pirates, Sea Creatures, Deep-Sea Divers and Synchronised swimmers! And don’t forget there will be prizes for the best dressed!

“This greatly anticipated day will also include all the traditional elements that make up a great Bunbury Village Day including, the much-admired Chester Brass Band, Bunbury Royalty – the Rose Queen, Rose King and their attendants, a well-stocked bar, a mouth-watering BBQ, a myriad of stalls, the classic WI café, thrilling fairground rides…. the list goes on!”

The day will end with live music from local bands including The Easy Peelers, playing everything from The Beatles to 90s indie.

BVD 2023 - The Easy Peelers

