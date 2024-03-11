Nantwich dog rescue centre appeals for volunteers for DIY project

A Nantwich dog rescue centre is appealing for residents to roll up their sleeves and help with some DIY at their volunteer open weekend.

Our Safe Haven kennels will be hosting two open days on March 23rd and 24th between 10am and 4pm.

Volunteers can work on a range of projects, including sanding over muddy front paddocks in a bid to make life more pleasant for staff and dogs.

Anyone is welcome to join the fun, but kennel staff are keen to have assistance from local DIY enthusiasts.

Kennel supervisor Catherine Bowyer said: “This is a great opportunity for local residents who might not be aware of our shelter to come and visit and find out a bit more about what we do, as well as helping us make some vital repairs and improvements.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support of our lovely community and we’ve been delighted by some of the donations of materials we’ve received from local businesses that will help us carry out our projects.”

Refreshments will be provided both days and volunteers will get to meet the shelter’s adorable residents that are looking for loving homes.

Our Safe Haven kennels is run by rescue organisation Pawprints to Freedom, which operates in Romania and the UK, rescuing dogs from kill shelters and other horrific situations.

More than 200 dogs were adopted out of OSH in 2023 – an increase from 23 the previous year.

To register for one of the volunteer days, email [email protected] or visit: https://www.facebook.com/pptfsafehaven/events