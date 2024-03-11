A Nantwich hairdressing salon is supporting a cancer survivor as she bids to win a major beauty title.

Anya Hynes, a client at Steven Burgin Hairdressing on Hospital Street, is raising money for Cancer Research UK as she prepares to compete in Ms Great Britain.

The 35-year-old, who suffered leukaemia as a child, has set up a fundraising page and the salon is collecting donations in the run up to the contest this autumn.

Staff are also keeping Anya’s hair in tip top condition with cuts and special conditioning treatments.

The mum-of-one, who lives locally, became known to the salon through the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children who have lose hair through cancer as Anya did.

She said: “On my journey to the contest I want to raise awareness of cancer prevention as well as money.

“The challenges I faced inspired me to turn to sport leading me to embrace an active and health focused lifestyle.

“My platform will centre on educating others about the importance of preventive measures given that 40% of cancers are potentially preventable.”

Anya, a teaching assistant, was just six when she was struck down with aggressive form of cancer called acute myeloid leukaemia and began five rounds of chemotherapy as well as other treatments.

Although she was only given a 50% chance of survival she pulled through.

After her childhood ordeal, Anya turned to martial arts to build her confidence and became a prize-winning cage fighter.

But she was told she would never be able to have children.

Despite a low fertility rate, she defied doctors once again and gave birth to Isaac, now five.

She added: “I want to collaborate with councils and health professionals and spread the word on social media about healthy lifestyles.

“Steve and the salon team have always been so supportive and are being so again.

“They have donated to the Little Princess Trust and are fundraising for Cancer Research.

“There are three age categories in the Miss Great Britain contest and I’m competing in the ‘Ms’ class for over-30s from all over the country.

“Thankfully, when it comes to looking after my hair in the run up to the event, I couldn’t be in better hands.”

The salon, which has won many hair industry awards for its community initiatives and charity support, has been part of the Nantwich community for more than 20 years.

Owner Steve Burgin said: “Anya is so brave to tell her story publicly.

“She’s a really beautiful person inside and out.

“It’s our pleasure to support her fundraising and look after her hair in the run up to the contest.

“Our clients are a wonderful bunch who always get behind what we do and have begun chipping into our collection boxes.

“We’ll do everything we can to raise money and awareness.”

Anya had to submit her pictures and go before Miss Great Britain officials and the reigning champion to get through to the finals taking place in the Athena Events venue in Leicestershire on October 18.

Steve added: “Whatever happens on the night, Anya is a winner in our eyes and deserves a medal for what she has been through and the very least a crown.”

To support Anya’s fundraising go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/together-we-will-win-anya