LETTER: Will someone have to die before the potholes are repaired?

Dear Editor,

Will someone have to die before the potholes are repaired?

Police only detect 6% of crime….a record LOW.

Less than 6% of potholes in Cheshire East are repaired.

But don’t despair, Labour-run Cheshire East have plenty of money to :

Introduce 20 mph zones

Introduce yet more traffic calming

Introduce yet more cycle lanes, that are never used

Introduce yet more one way systems and

Replace concrete footpaths with tarmac ones, as in Manor Way in Crewe

“Reporting potholes to the council is about as effective as reporting crimes to the police. They both know it’s their responsibility but do nothing about either.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Leader

Putting Crewe First, People Before Politics