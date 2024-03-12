17 hours ago
Nantwich salon backs cancer survivor’s bid to win Ms Great Britain crown
1 day ago
Drivers injured in two-vehicle road crash at Tarporley
2 days ago
Nantwich Town Women make it lucky 13 in commanding win
3 days ago
Armed police carry out dramatic raid on Nantwich house
4 days ago
Cheshire East SEND deficit “threatens existence of council” says councillor
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: Will someone have to die before the potholes are repaired?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion March 12, 2024
roads and Potholes - South Crofts, Nantwich - March 2021 (1)

Dear Editor,
Will someone have to die before the potholes are repaired?

Police only detect 6% of crime….a record LOW.

Less than 6% of potholes in Cheshire East are repaired.

But don’t despair, Labour-run Cheshire East have plenty of money to :

Introduce 20 mph zones
Introduce yet more traffic calming
Introduce yet more cycle lanes, that are never used
Introduce yet more one way systems and
Replace concrete footpaths with tarmac ones, as in Manor Way in Crewe

“Reporting potholes to the council is about as effective as reporting crimes to the police. They both know it’s their responsibility but do nothing about either.”

Cheshire Police chief’s pothole warning amid road collisions

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First, People Before Politics

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.