International Women’s Day proved another crowd-puller drawing hundreds of people to a fun-packed event organised by Motherwell Cheshire.

The women’s health and wellbeing charity, based in Wistaston, staged its ninth annual celebration which filled the ground floor of Cheshire College, South & West in Crewe with stalls, music and dance.

Many civic dignitaries attended including High Sheriff of Cheshire, Dr Dennis Dunn, Crewe Town Mayor Dennis Straine-Francis and Cheshire East Deputy Mayor Marilyn Houston.

The theme was ‘Women of Words’ with local women and girls reading their poetry.

Among the speakers was Motherwell Cheshire’s celebrity Patron, Sally Carman who plays Abi Franklin in Coronation Street.

Sally gave a behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the soap while recounting her journey to fame.

There were performances from Crewe Lyceum Theatre choir, Nantwich Voices and the NHS Trust Foundation Nightingales who sing regularly at Leighton Hospital.

The entertainment also included a Michael Jackson tribute singer and Fraser School of Irish Dance and Fallen Angels Dance Theatre.

Visitors browsed more than 50 stalls including clothes, handbags, handmade crafts and candles.

Also present were Cheshire charities and police officers giving information on their Safer Streets campaign.

Cheshire Bears Women’s American Football Club and Railtown Loco Rollers came kitted out for their displays.

And Cheshire East Deputy Mayor Marilyn donned her skates to talk about being part of the derby team.

There was cuisine from around the world on offer.

Afghan food was served with a poignant message from the stallholder who spoke about oppression of women in her homeland. ‘I’m so grateful just to be able to meet people and share my food,” she said.

Crowds were welcomed by Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore.

The Crewe mum said: “Our aim is to offer a relaxing event where women are celebrated and congratulated for their contribution to their community and my team pull out the stops to achieve this.

“Again we were thrilled to see the college buzzing with crowds of people keen to recognise the amazing things women do each day.

“It was pleasure to welcome many women-centred charities, local businesses and civic dignitaries. Our thanks to all who attended.”

Visitors learned about Motherwell Cheshire’s work to support women suffering baby bereavement and others going through menopause.

They heard about its period dignity campaign, mental wellbeing programme for young women and new pop-up women’s health scheme.

Mr Dunn MBE, former Pro Vice Chancellor at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “I’m in awe of all Motherwell Cheshire does for our community. The practical support it offers on top of its campaigning.

“International Women’s Day Crewe was another spectacular success.”

International Women’s Day Crewe was supported by Crewe Town Council, Cheshire College, Radius Crewe, Safer Opportunities and Hall Smith Whittingham.

Motherwell Cheshire brings another International Women’s Day event to Winsford Lifestyle Centre this Saturday, March 16.

Again the admission is free but donations to the charity are welcome.

For more go to motherwellcheshirecio.com/our-services/international-womens-day