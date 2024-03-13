Nantwich Foodbank boosted by town’s Rotary donation

Nantwich Foodbank has received a funds boost after the town’s Rotary members agreed to “match” the donations given by Morrisons supermarket.

The first “double up” event held in October led to £500 donated by Morrisons shoppers and the same from the Rotary, providing a big boost for the Foodbank which is helping more people than ever before.

Now they are running a second “double up” event between March 18-24.

Tony, Rotary Club of Nantwich community lead, said: “Demand for the Foodbank is increasing and this double up fundraiser will make additional essential food available for our local families.

“You can help by picking up one of the Foodbank donation bags in the front of Morrisons supermarket in Nantwich, which you then pay for at the checkout.

“Between 18th March and 24th March, The Rotary Club of Nantwich will match-fund the donations made up to a total of £1,000 for the week.

“This donation will be given to the Foodbank in cash so they can buy what is most needed rather than simply doubling the amount of food donated.

“I really hope all our Morrisons shoppers will help us again and pop a donation bag in their supermarket trolley.”

Find out more at www.nantwichrotary.org.uk or www.facebook.co.uk/nantwichrotary