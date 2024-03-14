Nantwich councillor’s bid for Vapes ban backed by health chief

A Nantwich councillor is to table a motion calling for a voluntary ban on single use vapes in the town.

Town and Cheshire East Councillor Anna Burton is behind the motion which she says is supported by public health and environmental experts.

It comes as alarming figures suggest 12% of 14-17 year olds are now vaping more than once a week.

The Government has already said it will ban single use vapes.

But some campaigners fear the Government could be forced into another U turn amid pressure from business backers.

Cllr Burton, who is tabling the motion at Nantwich Town Council tonight (March 14), said: “Single use vapes have become a national scandal as unscrupulous companies push this new form of addiction explicitly targeting the young with bright colours and fruit flavours.

“Single use vapes are particularly easy for children to get hold of.”

Warren Lenney, Professor in child health at Keele University, said the potential risks for children’s health were numerous.

He said: “Now a new generation are fast becoming addicts to these drugs, and as yet the health impacts are unknown.

“They are being used as a testing ground for the cocktail of chemicals. Big business is making big profits from this.”

The throw away electronic plastic drug dispensers also pose a threat, according to a host of national environmental experts.

Sustainable Nantwich campaigner Jeremy Herbert said this was a double whammy for future generations.

“The heavy metals and chemicals in these electronics should be a controlled waste.

“Instead they are being dumped on our streets, leaking toxic pollutants into our water, soils and air.

“It’s a real death trap for our wildlife too.”

Dr Matt Tyler, Director of Public Health in Cheshire East, said he and his counterparts in Cheshire and Merseyside had been among the first in the UK to call for a ban.

“We are calling for a ban of single use vapes, linked in particular to aggressive marketing of those products to our children and young people.”

According to a recent study conducted on behalf of Cheshire East and other councils across the North West of England:

 12% of 14-17 year olds say they are vaping more than once a week – increasing every year

 57% in 2021 bought their vapes themselves direct from shops

 64% of vapes used by teenagers were the “disposable” single use variety

Nantwich Town Council’s monthly meeting starts at 6.30pm in Nantwich Civic Hall tonight (March 14) and is open to the public.

