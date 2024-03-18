PIC SPECIAL: More than 1,200 take part in Nantwich 10K

More than 1,200 runners took part in the third annual ‘Nantwich 10k’ road race yesterday (March 17), writes Jonathan White.

The event, organised by RunThrough, took part in a loop on closed roads starting and finishing close to Nantwich town square.

The Wheelchair Race was won by Josh Hickinbottom (Coventry Godiva Harriers) in 33:19.

First male was Joseph Carnelley (Keighley and Craven) in 31:02; and the first female was Sonia Samuels (Sale), in 34:38.

Several runners were raising money for various charities including Help4Louis.

Each finisher received a specially designed medal and a goodie bag. Runners also received a chipped time.

Full Nantwich 10K results are available via https://results.runthrough.co.uk/results.aspx?CId=16487&RId=5072

Official Nantwich 10K photos can be downloaded via: https://photos.runthrough.co.uk/galleries/hsw-solicitors-nantwich-10k-march-2024

The event partners were HSW Solicitors, Nantwich Town Council, likewize, The Nantwich Clinic, Brooks, Runner Retreats, gofundme, RT kit, Love Corn, New Levels Coaching, nuun hydration and sportsshoes.com

The Nantwich Clinic sponsored the event for the second year and its staff provided a free massage to the runners this year, as well as freebies and competitions.

Gill Fox, Nantwich Clinic owner, said: “It just keeps getting bigger and better and it’s great to work alongside RunThrough.”

Nantwich Running Club supported the event with a team of several dozen enthusiastic volunteers.

The inaugural Nantwich 10k road race took place in 2022 and was organised by Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club.

Mike recently stepped down from his role as chair and head coach but remains a member of the club, with Steve Epps taking over the role.

Steve said after the event: “We have had a bumper week at the club with more than 30 new runners graduating from our C25K programme at Crewe Parkrun, supported by some amazing volunteers from the club.

“Topped off with over 150 members finishing the Nantwich 10k with over 35 volunteers supporting the event from the club.”

The event was sponsored by local solicitors, Hall Smith Whittingham LLP.