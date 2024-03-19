1 day ago
Confusion over £750,000 Sect 106 money for Nantwich town centre
2 days ago
PIC SPECIAL: More than 1,200 take part in Nantwich 10K
2 days ago
Pear Tree primary school in Nantwich celebrates 21st birthday
4 days ago
Nantwich campaigner is new Cheshire FA safeguarding champion
4 days ago
Driver injured as car ploughs into tree near Reaseheath
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire East residents to gain access to more EV charging points

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics March 19, 2024
Electric car - grants scheme CEC

Residents across South Cheshire without off-street parking will have greater access to electric vehicle charging points from next year.

It follows a funding boost of more than £2.17 million for Cheshire East Council from the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund.

The fund supports local authorities to plan and deliver charging infrastructure for residents without off-street parking.

The council currently expects to start installing new charging points – in both urban and more rural areas of the borough – in 2025.

Tom Moody, director of infrastructure and highways at Cheshire East Council, said: “Our EV charging infrastructure strategy, adopted in July last year, recognises the lack of off-street parking at many properties in Cheshire East means the availability of home charging points is a potential barrier to some people switching to an electric vehicle.

“We’re committed to doing whatever we can to support more people to go electric.

“Our strategy identifies the need for 1,300 public charge points across the borough by 2030 to meet increasing demands.

“This grant from the LEVI Fund will allow us to develop a public EV charging network for our residents and to greatly improve the provision across the borough.”

New charge points will be installed in locations across the borough to meet demand from local communities in on-street and off-street locations, such as council-run car parks.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.