St Luke’s Hospice supporters raise £13,000 in February fundraiser

St Luke’s Hospice Cheshire supporters have been getting fit and active to raise vital funds for patient care at the Hospice.

Up to 80 people took part in the “100K Your Way” which saw participants completing 100km throughout the month of February in any way they choose.

Those who took part were aged from 10 to 91 and clocked up more than 8,000 kilometres and raising over £13,000.

For many supporters the challenge had a personal element. Some completed the 100K in memory of a loved one.

91 year-old Ron Steele, from Nantwich, incredibly completed the challenge 11 days early.

He walked the challenge in memory of his wife, who was cared for by the Hospice 25 years ago.

Sam and Chloe Anderson (pictured, above) both got involved in memory of Sam’s dad.

Sam said: “My reason for taking part in this 100k your way challenge for St Luke’s Hospice was my Dad.

“We are so grateful for the final days we had with him at the Hospice, knowing he was so well cared for, gives us so much comfort.”

79 year-old supporter Terry Veal from Hartford took it upon himself to complete his 100K in one go, cycling from St Luke’s Hartford shop to Neston and back again.

Terry helped to raise £500 in donations.

Rachel Hughes, St Luke’s Community Fundraiser, said: “It’s been very humbling to support our 100K participants along their journey.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who took part, giving up their time and effort to get out and about to help raise vital funds for the Hospice. You’re amazing!”

If you’d like to support any of those who took on the 100K challenge, you can donate via the group JustGiving page:

www.justgiving.com/campaign/100kyourway2024