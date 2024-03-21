21 hours ago
Historic Dorfold Hall in Nantwich put up for sale for £10.75 million
1 day ago
Nantwich Food Festival set to wow crowds for 2024
3 days ago
Confusion over £750,000 Sect 106 money for Nantwich town centre
3 days ago
PIC SPECIAL: More than 1,200 take part in Nantwich 10K
3 days ago
Pear Tree primary school in Nantwich celebrates 21st birthday
banner-advert
banner-advert

‘Nude not Rude’ Exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews March 21, 2024
Into Life drawing - nude not rude exhibition

A new “Nude not Rude” exhibition has opened at Nantwich Museum of life drawings by members of the Nantwich Life Drawing Group.

The group has more than 300 members who all share a love of drawing the human figure.

The exhibition aims to put life drawing into a contemporary context while changing people’s perceptions of what drawing a nude model is all about.

Many of the original artworks exhibited will be for sale, as well as prints to buy in the Museum shop.

During each week of the exhibition, visitors can book onto guided “taster sessions” to explore different aspects of life drawing.

Each session will have a model available to draw from who will be draped or wearing a selection of museum costumes and props.

Visitors will be charged a small fee of £2 per person (free to under 16s) to cover the costs of models and drawing materials.

Bookings can be made via the Art Ticket app on The Nantwich Museum website or at The Museum shop.

The exhibition closes on Saturday May 4.

Taster sessions (all held at Nantwich Museum):

1. Make your mark on Saturday 23rd March 11.00am-12.00pm

2. Where to look on Saturday 30th March 11.00am-12.00pm

3. Go Digital on Thursday 4th April 11.00am-12.00pm

4. Light & dark on Saturday 13th April 11.00am-12.00pm

5. Tools of the trade on Saturday 20th April 11.00am-12.00pm

6. Colour on Saturday on 27th April 11.00am-12.00pm

7. Get creative on Saturday 4th May 11.00am-12.00pm

Nantwich Life Drawing Group was set up in January 2022, with bi-monthly life drawing sessions held at the Peggy Killick Suite at Nantwich Civic Hall.

For more information see facebook.com/nantwichlifedrawinggroup

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Life drawing - nude not rude exhibition
Life drawing in the “Nude not Rude” exhibition
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.