Crewe Hall to host WPS unisex fashion show

Plans have been unveiled for a glamorous fashion show raising funds for a South Cheshire organisation dedicated to increasing security for women and girls.

Organisers at Alpha Omega Women Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation are inviting businesses to be part of their very special event at Crewe Hall in May.

Men and women from different backgrounds will take to the catwalk in a celebration of diversity, fashion and friendship.

WPS, holders of the Bentley-backed ‘Contribution to the Community’ award, is offering free stands in the hotel’s event centre to businesses that would like to be part of the evening.

WPS founder Amaka Lawton, from Wistaston, said: “We staged our annual dinner at Crewe Hall back in December and it was a big success.

“We are excited to return with a unisex fashion show that will celebrate diversity and the wonderful bonds we have created within the Cheshire community.

“We want as many people as possible to be part of this special day and hope to hear from businesses who would like to raise profile as sponsors or sell their goods and products on a free stand.”

Models have been drawn from the WPS community.

Among them are a business development manager, financial analyst, Indian restaurant owner and pension specialist as well as WPS trustees.

They will wear a range of traditional dress and garments from local boutiques in a diverse catwalk show focusing on inclusivity and all sizes.

Tickets for the evening are £60 which includes reception drinks, entertainment, raffle, stalls to browse and buy from and a delicious three-course meal.

Proceeds will go towards the WPS mission to promote equality for local women of all ethnicities and support happy, fulfilled lives.

Its security hub, which opened on Crewe Business Park last summer, is home to self-defence courses, counselling sessions and language classes to help women who have English as a second language escape domestic violence and oppression.

This has expanded into English and Maths tuition for children of vulnerable families and a project for young people to share their personal security challenges through drama performances increasing their confidence.

A Cultural Day has also launched in schools including dance performance and food from different nationalities and a piece of drama based on children’s view of security.

The WPS campaign to spread harmony has seen the launch of another project – a Comfort Kitchen which began by providing ethnic food to residents in the area’s asylum hotels such as Eritrean, Ethiopian, Afghan and Turkish dishes and now runs as a cooking programme teaching recipes from different countries.

In Nantwich, WPS has successfully reintroduced a Street Angels scheme caring for vulnerable young people after nights out.

Another new scheme offers legal advice and support with housing issues.

Amaka added: “I can’t believe how far we have come since we established just under two years ago.

“Our unisex fashion show will be a day to join our movement to ensure every woman enjoys a peaceful life free from oppression or any burden holding her back.”

WPS is also the holder of a ‘Contribution to Cheshire’ award presented by His Majesty the King’s High Sheriff of Cheshire Dr Dennis Dunn MBE for ’empowering women to reach their full potential with projects that celebrate diversity and foster inclusion.’

The fashion show takes place from 11am to 3pm on Monday, May 13.

For tickets email [email protected]

To support WPS as a sponsor or to become a volunteer call 01270 303187 or email [email protected]

(pics: Alpha Omega Women Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation founder Amaka Lawton (centre) and friends who will be among those stepping out on May 13 in fashion show raising money for the cause

5 – Alpha Omega Women Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation founder Amaka Lawton hopes to welcome many to a fashion show at Crewe Hall)