Nantwich runners donate Easter eggs to local community

Big-hearted members of Nantwich Running Club have donated Easter eggs to the local community, writes Jonathan White.

The Easter eggs have been given to local charity ‘Chance Changing Lives’ and to the children’s ward at Leighton Hospital in Crewe.

The eggs were handed over at Malbank High School in Nantwich to a representative of Chance Changing Lives and will be dropped off at Leighton Hospital by members of the clubs committee.

They were provided by the runners on the evening training sessions throughout March with over 100 eggs donated.

Chance Changing Lives is a charity that supports people in deep poverty in Cheshire East, providing food & wrap around services for change.

Darren Evans, a trustee of Chance Changing Lives, thanked Steve and all at NRC who had contributed Easter eggs.

He said: “Your generosity and community spirit is very much appreciated by all who are involved in CCL.

“Through our community Pantry and Saturday Kitchen, we provide practical support to the homeless and disadvantaged community and we are helping relieve poverty by providing high quality food to people in need.

“The numbers attending our pantry have already increased by more than 12% this year as people are finding it more difficult to cope due to the cost of living crisis.

“Your generous donations show the people we support that others care about them, and will bring some much needed joy into their lives.”

The children’s ward at Leighton Hospital were very grateful and looking forward to receiving the donations to distribute around their patients at a very busy time of year to help make being in hospital at Easter a little easier.

Steve Epps, chair of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Our amazing members have done once it again, stepping up to support us in supporting the local community. A truly amazing group of people.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 and has since attracted over 485 members of all abilities.

The club meets at Malbank High School and members run in groups of up to 10 people for around 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

For further information visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk or contact the club on [email protected]