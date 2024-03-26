Hankelow pub to host charity quiz night and auction

The White Lion in Hankelow near Nantwich is to stage a charity quiz night and auction in honour of a local firefighter who died.

The event on April 10 will be in memory of Steve Fellows, a firefighter from Audlem who died aged just 42.

Family man Steve had battled a terminal illness. The event will also remember Steve’s friend Rick Youle who died of the rare condition glioblastoma multiforme.

Phil Smith, investor at The White Lion community pub, said: “The Brain Tumour Charity, dedicated to accelerating a cure for anyone suffering with a brain tumour, was the natural choice of charity for this year’s event.

“We hope that everyone gets behind this incredible cause which means so much to so many of our regulars and friends.”

The auction currently has more than £3,000 worth of prizes including a Liverpool FC signed print, a family holiday with Centre Parcs and 2 x T20 cricket hospitality tickets.

Experienced auctioneer John Baker, from Nantwich’s Baker Wynne & Wilson, will compere the auction throughout the evening.

Tickets are just £25pp and all proceeds from the quiz and auction go to The Brain Tumour and Alzheimer Society charities.

To book your place or to donate an auction prize email [email protected] or call 01270 423606.