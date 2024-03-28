Pupils at Millfields Primary Academy dance for cancer charities

Pupils at Millfields Primary Academy in Nantwich showcased their dance moves during a “Dance-A-Thon” which raised a whopping £3,000 for two cancer charities.

The event, organised by the school’s pupil leadership team, was held in honour of much-loved staff member Mr Cornes, who lost his wife Pam to cancer last year.

In memory of Pam, the Dance-A-Thon was a heartfelt tribute and fundraising effort initiated by the pupils to support the charities close to the Cornes family.

Participants, including students, staff, and Mr Cornes, gathered for a day of music, dance, and community spirit.

Each class, from nursery to Year 6, took centre stage in the school hall to showcase their best dance moves.

The funds raised were distributed between Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support – two organisations that support and provide resources to those affected by cancer.

Representatives from both charities were invited to a special assembly, where the school presented them with a cheque.

Millfields headteacher Rob Parish said: “The overwhelming support and generosity shown by our students, staff, and the wider community truly shows the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines Millfields Primary Academy.”