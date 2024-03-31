Mind Charity event at Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich

An event showcasing alternative pop acts will take place at the Granary Arts Cafe in Nantwich next month.

The event will help raise funds for Mind Charity and Mid Cheshire Mind, says organiser Tim Dougill.

It will take place at the Welsh Row venue on April 13, with acts from Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent.

Tim has been hosting similar events since 2020, mostly focused on music and poetry, and has raised an impressive £13,000 in total.

He said: “t is a great privilege to put the events on as it brings some truly brilliant artists such as Antony Szmeirek, OMA, Meduulla, Big Special to the town of Nantwich.

“These have gone on to be regular on BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 music and perform at festivals such as Glastonbury and Leeds Festival.

“The Granary Arts Cafe is an intimate venue which has now gathered a cult following for these events which showcase diversity.”

The April 13 event will feature newly formed alt pop super group Moss Side Sauna Club (pictured), consisting of Cheshire musician Maddy Storm with support from artists from Manchester and Stoke-on-Trent in Fleur Rouge, Foxa Riot, Gregsoney and poet comedy poet Rob Steventon.

Tim added: “I have had a toe dipped into grass routes music scene for nearly 20 years from putting on events at the sadly no more Square One in Crewe, having a show on Cat Radio and interviewing bands for a publication in Manchester.

“I had a fair few years off and post lockdown made it my aim to get back involved in music, which I did through the great team at Words and Music festival.

“I have event-managed for charities before, so when starting the events at The Granary Arts Cafe alongside the owners Derice Richards and Katie Hill it was key for me to raise money for a charity that was close to my heart, so Mind and MidCheshire Mind was an easy choice.”

The events combine supporting the local arts scene and up and coming artists such as OMA, Megan Dixon Hood, Meddulla, NXDIA, Big Special and 6 Music regular Antony Szmierek, who appeared on the Jools Holland Show last year.

He described the event he came to as a punter and an artist as “these nights are lovingly curated and exceptionally well run – a perfect pace to cut your teeth on the live scene and a lovely evening all around. Why should the big cities get all the big names.. Long Live Nantwich”.

For more information about gigs follow Instagram @events_by_moth and Facebook /mothevents

(Images by Angela Murton @ispegi on Instagram)