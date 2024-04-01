Nantwich Civic Comedy returns with top line-up for April 5

Four more top comedy acts take to the stage at Nantwich Civic Hall this Friday April 5 as “The Very Best In Stand Up” returns.

First up and making his debut in Nantwich is Ali Woods.

Woods is making a name for himself in a short space time since winning the Hackney Empire New Act Of The Year in 2020.

Fast forward to 2024 and he’s in demand across the comedy circuit along with amassing a huge number of followers online, thanks to his online sketches and stints supporting the likes of Russell Kane on tour.

In the middle section another comedian, Lindsey Santoro, is taking to the Nantwich stage for the first time.

Last year, Santoro scooped the top prize at the NextUp awards and has been getting about everywhere since, including Channel 4, BBC and Comedy Central.

She is fresh from supporting Joe Lycett on his sold out national tour and received a nomination for best newcomer at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

In a change to the original line-up, Charlie Baker is not able to perform so Ray Bradshaw has stepped in.

Bradshaw played Nantwich in 2022 after his run supporting John Bishop on his arena tour.

Since then, he’s had his show ‘Deaf Comedy Fam’ (Ray is a CODA meaning he grew up with deaf parents) filmed and showcased on ITV and he’s currently right in the middle of his theatre tour for his new show ‘Doppelginger’… and he’s doing the Nantwich show on his rest day.

Keeping the evening together as compere is Sam Harland, back by popular demand after his last appearance two years ago.

His self-deprecating humour and charming but honest style is one that audiences find easy to settle in and engage with.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £12 and are available here or via Nantwich Civic Hall, either in person or by calling them on 01270 628633.

Table reservations are available for groups of six or more.