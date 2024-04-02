Couple retire from running Nantwich Market poultry stall

A popular couple who run a stall on Nantwich Market which has been operating in the family for 50 years, have announced their retirement.

Scores of customers left tributes for Karen and David Welch who opened their poultry and egg stall at the market for one last time on Saturday (March 30).

Other stallholders presented them with gifts and gave speeches during an emotional send-off.

The stall is a family third generation business which has been operating for half a century.

Karen and David have recently become grandparents and are looking forward to spending more time with the family.

Karen told Nantwich News: “We were given a great leaving send off by customers and stallholders.

“Andrew Hollinshead on the Cheese stall gave a lovely speech.

“We were presented by the stallholders with champagne, cake and painting by Sue Everett, which will be treasured very much.

“It was a very emotional day.

“Thank you to all our customers and friends who gave so many gifts cards and wonderful words.

“We are both looking forward to having some valuable free time together with family, enjoying our new granddaughter, and also more holidays and travel.”

She added on social media: “We have had so much fun over the years, and hope we have returned it with a bit extra.

“We feel very honoured to have had your friendship, loyalty and love and custom over the years.

“We both love Nantwich Market it is very special. Thank you so much, it’s been a privilege.”

Many loyal customers and shoppers also left tributes and flowers at the stall on Saturday.

Some left their tributes and thanks on Facebook after the couple made their announcement.

Robert Hewson said: “You have done a great job carrying on the family business, grandad would have been proud to what you have achieved. I’m certainly proud to have been part of your growing up from a little girl to how you are now.”

The couple confirmed the family running Pillory House Coffee Shop in Nantwich will be taking over the stall.