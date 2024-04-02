The Studio nightclub in Nantwich raised nearly £1,000 from two charity gigs during the Nantwich Jazz, Blues and Music weekend, writes Jonathan White.

The 26th annual festival featured more than 150 gigs at pubs, restaurants, and other sites across Nantwich.

And owners of The Studio hosted two free entry fund-raising concerts to raise vital funds in aid The Christie.

The concerts took place on the first and second days of the Festival and featured ‘Ultra 90s vs 2000s’, who performed dance anthems from the 90s and 00s, and Queen tribute ‘QE2’, who re-created the live magic that Queen provided during their career.

Both gigs took place next to The Studio on their The Bank Stage covered marquee on Bowers Row car park.

The Studio also hosted numerous wristband-only concerts on both The Bank Stage and inside their Castle Street nightclub premises.

The total amount raised from the two fundraising concerts for The Christie was an impressive £836.68.

Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at The Studio, said: “We really look forward to hosting our charity events every year at the festival. The Christie is a charity we can all relate to.

“We kicked off the festival on Thursday with a full house to watch Ultra 90s who were fantastic and as usual QE2 did not disappoint again with a capacity crowd in the bank stage on Friday from opening until close.

“We are thankful to all our wonderful customers who carry on donating even in these tough times.”

The Christie is the largest single site cancer centre in Europe and the first UK centre to be accredited as a comprehensive cancer centre. They treat more than 60,000 patients a year.

For information on future events at The Studio nightclub visit https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/

(Pics courtesy of The Studio)