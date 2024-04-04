Crewe Lifestyle Centre is to host bike therapy classes for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

The classes, organised by Everybody Leisure, will mark World Parkinson’s Day on April 11.

It is the only dedicated group cycling class in Cheshire available for people living with Parkinson’s.

Cycling is an emerging exercise for people living with Parkinson’s and Everybody is leading the way in the area.

The classes include riding an indoor stationary bicycle, which has been shown to reduce Parkinson’s motor symptoms by as much as 35%.

Everybody is also running a drop in event on the 15th April when class takes place.

The event is a chance for residents, health professionals and local organisations to watch the Bike Therapy for People Living with Parkinson’s dedicated group cycling class in action.

Current participants will receive the class free of charge on the day.

Anyone attending the drop-in event who would like to take part in classes, will receive a voucher to redeem their first Bike Therapy class for free.

Donna Williamson, at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “Our Bike Therapy for People Living with Parkinson’s dedicated group cycling classes have been really popular since we launched in February and we want to continue raising awareness of these sessions to support even more people living with Parkinson’s.

“Research shows people with Parkinson’s experience significant benefits from pushing pedals on a regular basis and has been shown to reduce motor symptoms by as much 35% and reduce tremor, reduce bradykinesia, reduce rigidity, improve aerobic capacity, improve mood, improve cognitive function and increase joy and social connections.”

Tim Morton, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson’s UK, added: “Being active is one of the best ways to manage Parkinson’s symptoms as regular physical activity can improve both long-term physical and mental wellbeing.

“Plus, activities like cycling offer great social opportunities for people with Parkinson’s to enjoy being active together.”

To find out more visit here or contact the Everybody Healthy Team on 01270 685589 or [email protected]