Nantwich dog trainer beats social media ‘star’ to scoop award

Nantwich dog training and behaviour specialist Rachel Rodgers has won a Business Awards UK honour for her business Nose to Trail.

And Rachel beat social media “dog trainers” South End in the category of “Outstanding Animal Behaviourist”.

South End, who have millions of followers on social media channels such as TikTok, are one of many “social media trainers” who industry specialists have raised concerns about the ethics of their methods.

It follows a well-publicised use of an electric shock collar by South Ends’ trainers on a French bulldog who was showing light chasing behaviours.

And Rachel, a member of the Association of Pet Behaviour Counsellors (APBC), found on Friday she had been crowned UK’s outstanding animal behaviourist.

Rachel, who studied a Master’s degree in Animal Behaviour, said: “It is really important that Business Awards like this do not get swayed by vanity metrics such as the number of social media followers a finalist has, and who could potentially share their awards scheme to the masses.

“When providing awards to sectors you aren’t familiar with it is important to do your research and be aware of regulatory issues and ethics.

“I am delighted that the Business Awards UK seem to be aware of this and that they have chosen to shine a light on an accredited trainer and behaviourist which will help other dog owners to find safe, ethical training for their pups.”

Rachel’s Nose to Trail three-person team of dog trainers cover Cheshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

They also have a partnership with local dog food retailer Homefeeds at their new state of the art Happy Paws Train & Play facility to run group classes and puppy classes.