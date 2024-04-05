Businesses forced to close due to electrical fire on Welsh Row

7 hours ago
Welsh Row closed electrical fire

An electrical fire on Welsh Row in Nantwich forced businesses to shut and the road to be closed earlier today.

Fire crews and power engineers were called out to the incident and police cordoned off access to the main route.

Riverside Dental Practice, Clough’s of Nantwich and The Cheshire Cat were among those forced to close as they had no power.

It’s believed there was a fault with an underground cable causing the fire close to the traffic lights and Welsh Row bridge.

A Riverside Dental spokesperson said: “We have had a power cut due to an electricity on Welsh Row.

“We will not be operating today and will call back patients on Monday to rearrange appointments.”

The Cheshire Cat managed to re-open later in the afternoon after engineers restored power.

A spokesperson said: “Huge thank you to the engineers who have worked so hard to restore the power, we are now back open, thank you for your patience.”

