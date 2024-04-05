Villages school near Nantwich scoops two ‘health’ awards

Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich has scooped two awards for its focus on the health and wellbeing of pupils.

The school, set in countryside off the A51, places strong emphasis on making sure pupils are cared for physically and mentally.

Now Calveley have been awarded a Quality Mark with Distinction for “demonstrating outstanding commitment to improvement in physical education, school sport and physical activity” by the Association for Physical Education (afPE).

And they have received a Wellbeing Award from Optimus Education, after providing “compelling evidence” of commitment to wellbeing.

Headteacher Ray Rudd said: “I’m very proud of these awards because health and wellbeing is a huge focus at our school and everybody works so hard to create the best possible environment for pupils.

“In addition to two hours of PE and weekly swimming lessons for Years 1-6, we make sure there is a wide range of extra sporting opportunities provided to children.

“Wellbeing is interwoven within daily operations, and we’ve introduced of Wellbeing Warriors and Playground Buddies, as well as features such as worry boxes, positive affirmations, and a selection of wellbeing and anti-stigma books.”

The afPE report commended Calveley’s “absolute passion and commitment to inclusion within PE” which “makes every child feel included, welcome and also inspired to achieve”.

It also praised the “vast number of opportunities for physical activity and sport through the many lunchtime and after school clubs, residentials and competitions” at Calveley.

The Wellbeing Award report stated that “Calveley Primary Academy’s strengths in fostering a culture of wellbeing and mental health are manifold”.

Meanwhile, Nantwich-based transport firm Boughey Distribution have donated the complete collection of Little People, Big Dreams books to the school.

Packed with real-life stories of notable people, from designers and artists to scientists and activists, the 95 books are designed to inspire children to aim high.

Teacher Kelly Spencer, Calveley’s English subject leader, said: “We feel so lucky to be supported by Boughey.

“Their backing is unwavering and we appreciate everything they do for us.

“Seeing companies like Boughey supporting neighbouring schools really defines the true meaning of community.

“These books will add a wealth of rich reading material to our school library. They will excite and engage pupils in reading for pleasure, which is a key focus at Calveley.

“The Little People, Big Dreams collection will also introduce a vast range of non-fiction texts to the pupils’ reading diet, while enhancing teaching and learning for everyone.

“This kind gesture will positively impact every child at Calveley, which is something Boughey can be very proud of.”