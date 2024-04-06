1 day ago
CEC highways spent £20,000 in two years on lawyers fighting pothole claims
1 day ago
Businesses forced to close due to electrical fire on Welsh Row
1 day ago
Villages school near Nantwich scoops two ‘health’ awards
2 days ago
Man charged with assaulting police officer during Nantwich Jazz Festival
3 days ago
New baby bereavement unit officially opens at Leighton Hospital
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio production “The White Bike”

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews April 6, 2024
Rules for Living - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Nantwich Players Studio presented The White Bike by Tamara von Werthern this weekend, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Holly Jones, this one act play is based on the true story of Eilidh Cairns, a young female cyclist who was killed by a lorry in 2009, and the first person to have a white bike erected in their memory.

We meet Isabelle, played by Jenny Berrisford as she wakes up next to her husband Henry, played by Richard Senior.

Isabelle kisses her baby goodbye and we follow her as she cycles to work. With clever use of lighting, sound and movement we learn all about her life, hear some of her thoughts and share some memories.

The set design, a black box with white furniture was atmospheric and worked incredibly well, helping the cast to move around and express emotion and storytelling.

As Isabelle, Berrisford is on stage the entire time, and in the show I saw, she gave a wonderful performance.

Senior gives and equally emotional performance as a grieving husband trying to come to terms with what has happened.

The rest of the cast support by playing multiple roles and act as part time narrators, reminding us of the date and time.

The White Bike is a poignant play and The Studio team have done an excellent job in telling the story.

Congratulations to Holly Jones on her directorial debut.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.