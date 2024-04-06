REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio production “The White Bike”

Nantwich Players Studio presented The White Bike by Tamara von Werthern this weekend, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Holly Jones, this one act play is based on the true story of Eilidh Cairns, a young female cyclist who was killed by a lorry in 2009, and the first person to have a white bike erected in their memory.

We meet Isabelle, played by Jenny Berrisford as she wakes up next to her husband Henry, played by Richard Senior.

Isabelle kisses her baby goodbye and we follow her as she cycles to work. With clever use of lighting, sound and movement we learn all about her life, hear some of her thoughts and share some memories.

The set design, a black box with white furniture was atmospheric and worked incredibly well, helping the cast to move around and express emotion and storytelling.

As Isabelle, Berrisford is on stage the entire time, and in the show I saw, she gave a wonderful performance.

Senior gives and equally emotional performance as a grieving husband trying to come to terms with what has happened.

The rest of the cast support by playing multiple roles and act as part time narrators, reminding us of the date and time.

The White Bike is a poignant play and The Studio team have done an excellent job in telling the story.

Congratulations to Holly Jones on her directorial debut.