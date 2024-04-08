Hospice marks 20th Midnight Walk with Robbie Williams act

St Luke’s Hospice will be staging its 20th Midnight Walk event in June between Nantwich and Crewe.

And this year it will feature an evening of entertainment with a concert by popular Robbie Williams tribute act, Scott Borley (pictured).

The event takes place on Saturday June 29 starting at Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

It is expected to draw hundreds of supporters.

Over the years, the Midnight Walk has brought together thousands of participants, raising an impressive £3.5 million for patient care.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events at St Luke’s, said: “Our supporters and team infuse so much energy and enthusiasm into the

Midnight Walk.

“We have so many exciting things planned, including a live DJ, an invigorating warm-up, and various entertainers to keep the party spirit high.

“Participants can also indulge in a delicious bacon sandwich upon their return and receive a commemorative medal.

“We are truly ready to light up Cheshire, aiming to raise crucial funds for the exceptional care and support provided by the Hospice to local individuals and their families.

“We encourage everyone to gather with their family and friends and join us for a vibrant night of fundraising for St. Luke’s!”

Participants will walk the 6 or 11 mile route from Nantwich to Crewe Station and then back again to raise funds for the Hospice.

Registered walkers will receive a free Midnight Walk workout t-shirt to kickstart training and fundraising efforts.

The event has been sponsored by local business Advanced Medical Solutions plc.

Chris Meredith, chief executive of Advanced Medical Solutions plc, said: “St Luke’s is a local charity that holds a special place in the hearts of many people.

“The Midnight Walk is a cherished event, creating enduring memories for all participants. I urge everyone to sign up and be part of this meaningful cause.”

For more information about the upcoming Midnight Walk event, visit: www.slhospice.co.uk/midnightwalk