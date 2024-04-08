Nantwich restaurant to host fundraising meal for Ukraine

A fundraising meal for Ukraine has been organised by Soul2soul Wellbeing in a Nantwich restaurant later this month, writes Jonathan White.

The event will take place on Thursday April 18 at the “Basmati” Bangladeshi & Indian restaurant in The Railway Station on Pillory Street.

There will be a four-course meal with vegetarian dishes as well as lamb, and chicken dishes available.

There will also be a fund-raising auction and a short talk from Gary Fear, a local estate agent who has fundraised and travelled to help Ukrainian families during the Russia conflict.

The cost is £25 per person. All profits will help to fund Gary’s continued aid trips to war-torn Ukraine.

During his numerous visit, they have faced shelling, air raid sirens and sub-zero temperatures to deliver food and aid equipment.

Gary has also been joined on an aid trip by Dean Gatley, father of Jordan Gatley, a soldier from South Cheshire who died fighting with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Army.

Soul2soul Wellbeing have supported Gary and his aid work for the past 18 months.

Parveen Smith, from Soul2soul Wellbeing, said: “We will have a lovely evening and you are all welcome to join us.

“We will have an auction too; it’s going to be so much fun. Please come and support us!”

To book your place at the meal, call Parveen on 07545 193593.