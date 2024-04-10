Nantwich man arrested on suspicion of theft and drugs possesion

A man from Nantwich has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft and drugs possession, police say.

Officers were called to an incident in Crewe yesterday (April 9) where members of the public had detained a suspect.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on Macon Way and the man was accused of stealing a bike wheel and an e-scooter.

Officers say they searched the man and found Class B and Class C drugs.

A 55-year-old man from Nantwich was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, attempt theft, assault by beating, possession of a Class B and Class C drug.

Cheshire Police say he is currently in custody, assisting officers with inquiries.

Anyone with information or any CCTV, dashcam or video footage should contact Cheshire Police via https://orlo.uk/zPvuO quoting the incident reference number 24000326600