Plan to install new Automaton Clock in Nantwich Civic Hall

Town councillors are bidding to install a new “Automaton Clock” in Nantwich Civic Hall.

The project would involve engineering students from the Crewe and Nantwich area.

The idea emerged as town councillors and engineers discussed if it was possible to repair the broken Millennium Clock in the Cocoa Yard in Nantwich.

The town council set aside £7,000 in its 2024-25 budget to repair or replace the Millennium Clock.

In a report to councillors, it stated: “During the budget setting process for 2024/25 the Town Council approved an increased budget of £7,000, acknowledging that the (Millennium) Clock had never been entirely successful and had not been operational for a couple of years.

“Councillor Riddell obtained the support of the Town Council to investigate options for the installation of an automaton clock.”

Councillors had hoped to repair the Millennium Clock which has not worked due to condensation as the glass case it sits inside is not fully weatherproof.

But the report added: “A retired engineer looked carefully at the Clock and Glass Case which houses it.

“He expressed doubts as to the feasibility of making the case weatherproof and condensation proof.

“This concern was discussed with the facilities manager at the council and maintenance officer, both tended to agree with the engineer.”

It was therefore agreed to supplement the original ‘skeleton’ clock with a new timepiece which would operate independently on electricity or batteries.

Now they exploring an additional scheme of installing a new Automaton Clock – one that at certain times, figures or objects move.

It is proposed to display this new clock inside a window in the Civic Hall facing out towards the Bus Station.

“It is dry, secure and the case would not need to be anything like as sturdy (or expensive) as the existing one,” says the council report.

“It would be of interest – and useful as a means of knowing the time – to people waiting for a bus or simply passing by.

“In many ways it is an ideal location and council can give any permission necessary.”

Councillors hope engineering students from Crewe UTC will be involved in making the new clock.

“Hopefully, the solution being put in place for the existing clock in the Cocoa Yard will be successful, so that will continue as a point of interest,” adds the council report.

“But the ‘clock in the window’ will be a new venture.”

Town councillors are set to discuss the idea at the monthly meeting tomorrow (April 11) in the Civic Hall. The meeting starts at 6.30pm and is open to the public.

