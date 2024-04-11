2 hours ago
Nantwich woman arrested and charged on drink driving offence
in Crime / Incident / News April 11, 2024
Police say a woman from Nantwich has been arrested and charged on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers were alerted to a white Vauxhall Meriva being seen driving dangerously in the Shavington area on Tuesday night (April 9).

Police sighted the vehicle in Nantwich and stopped it.

A roadside breath test was performed on the driver, who provided a reading of 83μg (the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath). She was subsequently arrested.

Rowena Ella Mozdzynski, 40, of Lea Drive, Nantwich, has been charged with driving whilst exceeding the prescribed limit.

She provided an evidential breath reading of 103μg whilst in custody and has been bailed to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 9.

If you suspect someone to be driving under the influence, report it to us online at https://orlo.uk/lp2F8

