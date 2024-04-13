2 days ago
Watts Commercial Finance appoints Matthew Murphy as manager

in Business April 13, 2024
Matthew Murphy, Commercial Manager - Watts Commercial Finance

Nantwich firm Watts Commercial Finance has appointed Matthew Murphy as new commercial manager.

He will oversee operations in Chester, Wirral, North Wales and the surrounding region.

Matthew has 14 years’ experience in the banking industry, culminating in his most recent seven-year tenure as a corporate relationships director at HSBC.

In his new role, he will be instrumental in driving growth and fostering strong partnerships with clients in Chester, Wirral and North Wales and beyond.

Phil Gray, Managing Director at Watts Commercial Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Matthew to the Watts Commercial Finance team.

“His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations in Chester, Wirral, North Wales and beyond.

“We look forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance our services and drive continued success in the region.”

Matthew added: “I’m delighted to be joining Watts Commercial Finance and really looking forward to supporting businesses with their finance needs in my new role as Commercial Manager.

“It’s a privilege to be joining such an experienced and successful team and I aim to use my own experience and network to help Phil and the team continue to grow the Watts Commercial business in these regions.”

