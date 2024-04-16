Cheshire Police is among the top performing forces for tackling drink and drug driving, according to a new report.

The study, published by National Roads Policing Operations, Intelligence & Investigations Unit, shows the North West as the top performing region during 2023.

And it shows Cheshire Police has led the way with its results as part of the national operation called Op Limit.

In 2023, officers performed more than 800 breath tests to clamp down on drink driving, and carried out almost 200 drug wipes.

This was combined with a higher visibility throughout the Force’s Christmas operation.

Supt Saf Ali, Cheshire’s Roads and Crime unit, said: “I’m really pleased the report has recognised the work we do in Cheshire, and that we are among the top performing Forces tackling drink and drug driving.

“The safety of Cheshire’s roads is paramount, and this report validates how seriously Cheshire takes the issue.

“The report acknowledges how Cheshire is always innovative with our campaigns, with particularly mention to our Christmas campaign where we send Christmas cards to offenders in a bid to stop them reoffending.

“As a result, we now have other forces across the country coming to us for advice as they look to mirror our approach.

“Plans are already in place to continue this good work throughout 2024, including monitoring repeat drink or drug driving offenders.”

