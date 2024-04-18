LETTER: Middlewich Eastern Bypass Put on Hold

Dear Editor,

The Labour/Independent-run Cheshire East Council has been asked to re-think the Middlewich Eastern Bypass scheme in the light of significant delays, soaring costs and failure to submit a sufficiently robust business case.

It’s shocking that having received the funding required in 2017 after significant support from Congleton’s MP Fiona Bruce, and getting planning permission (submitted in 2018 and approved in 2019), that this administration has consistently failed to deliver this much needed project.

The people of Middlewich have been severely let down. Had Cheshire East Council commenced on schedule in 2019, the project would have been completed by now.

Instead, the project has been altered, modified, required four more planning applications and in the meantime costs have risen out of control.

The Government is quite right to demand that Cheshire East Council re-thinks the current scheme, provides the robust business case required to justify the scheme and importantly, their ability to deliver it.

The Department of Highways and Local Transport have made it clear that they will work with Cheshire East Council to help ensure any revised Full Business Case is in as strong a position as possible and offers evidenced ‘value for money’.

It is hoped that the Council will take full advantage of this offer to finally get this project moving.”

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

Conservative Group Leader (Opposition)

Cheshire East Council