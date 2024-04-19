Heightened police presence ahead of Crewe Alex v Wrexham game

Police say they are boosting presence significantly in Crewe and Nantwich tomorrow ahead of the Crewe Alex v Wrexham match.

They say “additional measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all those attending”.

It’s thought thousands of Wrexham fans, who are celebrating promotion, will be making the short journey for the 12.30pm kick off, with many stopping off in Nantwich on the way.

Cheshire Police say a dispersal order will be in place from 8am until 10pm on Saturday “to tackle any disorder that may arise”.

The dispersal order has been imposed under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

A police spokesperson said: “Dispersal orders make it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours.

“There will also be a Section 60 AA order in place which gives officers the power to request the removal and/or seizure of facial coverings or masks that are being used to conceal an identity. Failure to do this could result in arrest.

“This will be in place between 8am until 7pm on Saturday 20 April and also covers the areas highlighted in the attached two maps.”

There will be mounted police in attendance in and around the ground on Gresty Road.

Cheshire Police say they have worked with local train companies to ensure additional train services are provided to aid in fans travelling to and from the game.

There will also be two designated away fan pubs – The Imperial on Edleston Road and Duke of Bridgewater on Wistaston Road.

Updates on road closures will be placed on the Crewe Police and Crewe Alex social media pages, as well as through announcements within the stadium.

Superintendent Claire Jesson, who is leading the operation this weekend, said: “We know that the vast majority of fans will watch the game this weekend peacefully and I look forward to seeing all fans enjoying the match.

“However a strong policing operation is essential to ensure the event runs smoothly and to prevent any disorder.

“We have worked closely with CAFC and the supporters’ group to develop our operational plan.

“You will see an increased police presence in the area – this has all been put in place to reassure the community and ensure all supporters enjoy the match safely.

“Please remember to not only respect supporters of both teams, but also the residents who live in the vicinity of the stadium, and local businesses.

“We will not stand for any disorder and our officers will be on the lookout for anyone intent on causing harm to ensure that they are dealt with appropriately.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour or disorder to please speak with officers and they will do all they can to assist.

“You can also report any concerns to Cheshire Police via 101.”