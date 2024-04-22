Nantwich residents honoured at Salt of the Earth awards

Inspiring people and organisations have been honoured at the Nantwich Mayor’s “Salt of the Earth” awards.

A number of awards were dished out by Nantwich Town Council Mayor Cllr Stephanie Wedgwood at the Nantwich Civic Hall.

Awards included volunteers, community groups and those who offer support for people across the town.

The Community Volunteer Award went to Christine Farrall, a former Mayoress and councillor and one of the key people behind the Nantwich Food Festival.

The Supporting Sport in the Community award went to Clive Jackson, former director at Nantwich Town FC, and Paul McIntyre.

Paul runs the Dabbers Dash monthly activity events around the Barony Park and is spearheading a bid to improve access to the park for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The Outstanding Organisation Award was shared by two organisations, Nutty Knitters and Motherwell.

Nutty Knitters is a group of people who knit and crochet to help raise funds for charity in partnership with Morrisons supermarket in Nantwich.

Motherwell is a group which helps women and girls become role models and future leaders. It is a community of women, run by women for women.

And the Inspiring Individual Award was given to three people – Kay Maple, who works with the Roses Group supporting women with cancer, and two Nantwich community responders Gavin Palin and Max Kelly.

The Mayor’s Recognition Award went to David Hinde, and The Young Inspiration Award was presented to Edie Carey.

Mayor Cllr Wedgwood said: “A huge thank you to all Nantwich Town Council for all your efforts into making the Salt of the Earth Awards a truly lovely event.

“We are so lucky to have such wonderful people within our little town and it really makes me proud and somewhat humbled to present awards such as we did.

“Congratulations again to all those award winners, all very well deserved.”

(Images courtesy of Nikki Harrison)