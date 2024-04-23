Cheshire firefighters head to Ukraine to deliver vital supplies

Cheshire firefighters have joined the latest convoy to Ukraine to deliver vital vehicles and equipment.

Three fire engines and a midi fire engine, donated by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, join the largest UK fire and rescue convoy yet.

They will be delivering vital vehicles and equipment for Ukrainian firefighters during the bitter war with Russia.

They are being taken by a team of 12 firefighters who have volunteered to make the seven-day round trip to the Polish State Fire Service, whose staff will then transfer the convoy on to Ukraine.

In total, 33 fire and rescue vehicles, carrying more than 2,800 pieces of equipment have all been donated by UK fire and rescue services.

Among the 33 fire and rescue vehicles are 20 fire engines, eight incident command units, one aerial ladder platform, and one 4×4 vehicle.

Working with the charity Fire Aid, English and Welsh fire and rescue services have donated vehicles and an array of equipment which includes ladders, breathing apparatus sets, boats, fire and water rescue personal protective equipment and safe working at height kit.

A total of 100 volunteers drawn from fire and rescue services donating the vehicles and equipment and Fire Aid, are participating in the convoy.

Cheshire Chief Fire Officer Alex Waller said: “We are proud to be able to provide more aid to support Ukrainian firefighters, they need equipment and vehicles so they can serve communities and save lives.

“Fire stations across Ukraine have lost much of their equipment during the ongoing hostilities so being able to help in some small way is vital.

“We also want to let our Ukrainian colleagues know that they are not alone.

“Our thoughts remain with all of them who are protecting their communities in the most difficult of circumstances, and with those who have lost their lives, and their families, in the line of duty.”

Chair of Cheshire Fire Authority Cllr Stef Nelson said: “We are only too pleased to be able to help our colleagues in Ukraine during what is truly a difficult time.

“Vehicles and equipment that is no longer in operational use will help support Ukrainian firefighters who are protecting their communities.

“On behalf of Cheshire Fire Authority I would like to send the people of Ukraine our very best wishes.”