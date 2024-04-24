How to keep your rideshare vehicle running smoothly at all times

If you drive for a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft in the UK, keeping your vehicle in good working order is essential.

Breaking down with passengers in the car or having to cancel rides due to car troubles is frustrating and costly.

Follow these tips to keep your rideshare vehicle running smoothly at all times.

Conduct Regular Maintenance

The best way to avoid major repair issues is to take preventative measures. Stick closely to the maintenance schedule outlined in your owner’s manual.

This includes regular oil changes, tune-ups, tyre rotations, fluid checks, and inspections.

Replacing parts like belts, hoses, batteries, and brakes before they wear out completely can prevent roadside headaches.

Be vigilant about checking fluid levels, tyre pressure and tread depth each week. Address any problems immediately to prevent small issues from becoming major repairs.

Consider signing up for a service plan with your dealer to cover required maintenance.

Keep It Clean

A clean car makes a better impression on passengers. But regular cleaning and vacuuming also helps you spot potential problems.

Look for leaks, worn parts, damage or other issues. Clean headlights also provide better visibility at night.

Declutter to avoid distractions while driving. Remove items that could roll under pedals and cause safety issues. Have a small rubbish bin available to contain mess.

Make Minor Repairs Quickly

Even well-maintained vehicles can experience minor issues like burned-out lightbulbs, chipped windshields, squeaky belts, stuck door locks and faults with accessories.

Don’t ignore these small problems or they could worsen. Keep spare lightbulbs, fuses, engine oil and other basics on hand to make roadside repairs whenever possible.

Schedule bigger but non-critical repairs like chip repairs, new windscreen wipers or belt replacements as soon as you notice them, rather than waiting until your next service.

This keeps your car in a safe and roadworthy condition. Look at windscreen replacement London if your windscreen is chipped or cracked.

Check Tyres Frequently

Your tyres are one of the most important safety components on your vehicle.

Inspect tyres at least weekly and before long trips, looking for adequate tread depth, uneven wear and any damage like cuts or bulges.

Make sure tyres are inflated to the PSI level recommended by your manufacturer.

Rotate tyres every 5,000-10,000 miles to extend their life. Replace tyres as soon as they reach the minimum tread depth of 1.6mm. Worn or damaged tyres are dangerous and illegal to drive on.

Keep an Emergency Kit

Flat tyres, dead batteries, and other breakdowns can still occur even with diligent maintenance.

Be prepared with an emergency kit that includes:

• Spare tyre in good condition

• Tyre jack and wheel brace

• Jump leads

• Tyre inflator/sealant

• Basic toolkit with screwdrivers, pliers, etc.

• Torch, reflective triangle and high-vis vest

• First aid kit

With preventative care and quick response to any issues, you can keep your rideshare vehicle in optimal condition.

This provides a smoother, safer ride for passengers while avoiding lost earnings from downtime. Consistent maintenance gives your car long and reliable service as a revenue generator.

