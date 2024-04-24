Nantwich couple raise glass to new Sunday Wine Tasting Club

Two wine enthusiasts in Nantwich have launched a new Sunday Wine Tasting Club.

The Cheshire Gentlemen’s Sunday Wine Club is the first of its kind in the town and aims to bring together wine-lovers of all levels of expertise, from novices to connoisseurs.

The Sunday afternoon events will include tasting a variety of wines from around the world, learning about different grape varieties and understanding the art of food and wine pairing.

Each event introduces six different wines to taste and savour from well-known labels to hidden gems.

Founders and husbands Rob Hardy and Jonathan Welford, of Kingsley Village in Nantwich, will be staging the series of events in the Garden Room at the 9 Mill Street venue.

Jonathan and Rob have studied with both the Wine and Spirit Education Trust and the Wine Scholar Guild.

The first event takes place on May 19 and more are planned throughout the year. All are open to everyone, from beginners to experienced wine tasters.

Jonathan, an estate agent, said: “We chose to live in Nantwich because of its great vibe and wide array of independent shops and eateries. We’re self-confessed wine lovers and foodies so for us there could be no better town.

“Nantwich Food Festival brings many people into town late summer and the Cheshire Gentlemen’s Sunday Wine Club is here to create interest and satisfy the palates at other times of the year.”

They say each month will focus on a different theme, ranging from regional tastings to comparing old world classics with new world styles, along with food and wine pairing sessions.

The club will also introduce new and interesting wines, exploring the classics and discovering boutique winemakers and different taste experiences.

Rob Hardy, a retired psychotherapist and co-founder, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the Cheshire Gentlemen’s Sunday Wine Club.

“Our goal is to create a space where people can come together to share their love for wine, learn something new, and most importantly, have fun.

“It’s about bringing people together, fostering a sense of community, and creating memorable experiences. Many wine events are just seen as an opportunity to sell product.

“We are different, as we lovingly curate interesting and noteworthy wines, often importing directly from the winemaker.

“The focus for every event is to enjoy fantastic wines and have a good time. We chose 9 Mill Street as it offers us a comfortable private tasting room, and the restaurant offers a comprehensive menu.

“So, after the wine tasting, guests can choose the option to continue the discussion while enjoying a traditional Sunday lunch.”

The Cheshire Gentlemen’s Sunday Wine Club launches on Sunday, May 19. Tickets are £30.

Find out more at CheshireGentlemen.co.uk