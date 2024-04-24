Nantwich Players are inviting people to an open audi6on for their 2024/25 season opener, ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ by Richard Bean.

The audition will take place on Tuesday April 30 at Nantwich Players Theatre at 7.30pm.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’ is a comedy play written by Richard Bean and is an adaptation of the 18th-century Italian play ‘The Servant of Two Masters’ by Carlo Goldoni.

Set in 1960s Brighton, this fast-paced, hugely energetic and very witty farce follows the misadventures of Francis Henshall as he juggles his duties for two bosses with disastrous and hilarious consequences.

Audition for the following characters:

Charlie (The Duck) Clench – Brighton-based small-time gangster. Playing age 45+

Dolly – Charlie Clench’s Bookkeeper. Playing age mid 20s to mid 30s

Lloyd Boateng – Old friend cellmate of Charlie’s. Playing age 45+

Harry Dangle – Charlie’s (probably crooked) lawyer. Playing age 40 to 65

Alan Dangle – Harry’s son. Playing age 20 to 35

Pauline Clench – Charlie’s daughter. Playing age 19 to 30

Francis Henshall – The ‘One Man’ of the title. Age range is really flexible

Rachel Crabbe – The first of the two Guvnor. Playing age early 20s to mid 30s

Stanley Stubbers – The second Guvnor. Playing age similar to Rachel but maybe up to 40

Alfie – A waiter. Playing age 87

Ensemble – There is an ensemble of five actors who perform a range of small parts throughout the play.

The Players are also looking to set up a Skiffle Band and the director is keen to hear from any musicians who think that they’d have something to offer – especially guitar, bass and

percussion players.

For further information and a copy of the script, contact Catherine Acklam at [email protected]

Any questions about the play, roles or casting, or the rehearsal process, contact Max Clay, the Director, at [email protected]