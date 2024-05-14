Nantwich Market joins “Love Your Local Market Campaign”

Nantwich Market traders have joined thousands of others around the country to unite as part of the “Love Your Local Market Campaign”.

The campaign, led by the National Association of British Market Authorities, aims to attract new visitors and shoppers to the market and celebrate the important part they play in the local community.

From today (Tuesday May 14), they will be showcasing their stalls and products on offer, alongside a number of events and activities, over the next two weeks.

It starts today with a charity book sale, followed with live music and balloon modelling on Saturday May 18.

Visitors to the market can also expect to find prize colouring and photography competitions, a scavenger hunt, give-aways and more.

A Nantwich Town Council spokesperson said: “Our market is a crucial part of Nantwich’s history and also its future.

“We want to celebrate our market, which still remains a major attraction to visitors.

“The variety of traders, and products on offer is a reminder that markets are a great place to go shopping, but also their importance to the local community.”

