An exhibition called “The Seasons” by local textile art group Connected Threads has opened in the Millennium Gallery, Nantwich Museum and runs until Saturday 6 July.

Connected threads are a lively, friendly group with a love of stitch their aim is to promote stitch as a way to relax, make friends and improve wellbeing.

Most members are non-professional textile artists who enjoy creating artwork using a variety of techniques based in stitch.

They are united in a passion for stitching and the joy of sharing ideas through monthly meetings with excellent speakers from all areas of textile art, twice monthly social stitch together meetings and regular workshops where you can develop your skills and learn new techniques.

Meetings are held in Audlem and Nantwich and are open to anyone with an interest in stitching and textile art.

For further information email Trisha James on [email protected]

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.